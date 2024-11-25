SSS offers P20k calamity loan for storm-affected members

The Social Security System (SSS) on Monday announced that its members in areas battered by tropical storms "Kristine", "Marce", "Nika", "Ofel", and "Pepito" in the last few weeks may avail themselves of the calamity loan until 19 December 2024.

SSS Officer-in-Charge Voltaire P. Agas said that SSS is offering a calamity loan to qualified members who can avail of a loan equivalent to their one monthly salary credit or up to P20,000.

“Our country was battered by multiple tropical cyclones in less than a month, making life extremely difficult for our kababayans in devastated areas. SSS wants to extend a lending hand to them through this financial assistance to help them rebuild their lives and get back to normal,” Agas said.

He added that members in the areas declared under state of calamity by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) can avail of the calamity loan.

Areas under state of calamity due to Kristine are Dagupan, Bani and Anda in Pangasinan; Ilagan and Roxas in Isabela; Provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas and Quezon; Cardona and Binangonan, Rizal; Puerto Galera, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Mansalay, Bulalacao (San Pedro) in Oriental Mindoro; Paluan and Looc in Occidental Mindoro; Provinces of Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, and Sorsogon; Naga City; Cataingan and San Fernando in Masbate; Calbayog, Samar; Jipapad, Arteche, San Policarpio, Oras, Masilog, Dolores, Can-avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, Borongan and Mayodolong in Eastern Samar; Magnet, Cotabato; Alfonso Lista (Potia), Ifugao; and Quezon City in National Capital Region (NCR).

Meanwhile, Quirino and Mountain Province; Santiago and Cabagan in Isabela; Baggao, Cagayan; Dilasag, Aurora; and Aguinaldo, Ifugao were also declared under state of calamity due to Nika, Ofel, and Pepito.

Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte; including Buguey, Gonzaga, Sanchez-Mira, Aparri, and Claveria in Cagayan were also included in the list of declared calamity areas due to TC Marce.

Moreover, members in other areas that may soon be declared under state of calamity due to the storms can also avail of financial assistance.

To qualify, tropical cyclone-affected members must:

Have at least 36 monthly contributions, six of which must be posted within the last 12 months before the month of filing of application;

Have at least six posted monthly contributions under the current membership type before the month of loan application for individually paying members such as self-employed, voluntary, and land-based Overseas Filipino Worker members;

Be living or residing in the declared calamity area;

Have no final benefit claim such as permanent total disability or retirement;

Have no past due SSS Short-Term Member Loans;

Have no outstanding restructured loan or calamity loan; and

Must be certified by the employer through online (My.SSS facility) the loan application, if employed.

Salary loan as an alternative option

Agas said that tropical cyclone-affected members may also opt to avail of the SSS salary loan.

“They must be under 65 years of age at the time of loan application and have not received any final benefit like total disability, retirement, or death benefits to qualify for the salary loan,” he explained.

Aside from the age requirement, he emphasized that applicants should have at least 36 monthly contributions to get a loan of up to P20,000 or 72 monthly contributions to qualify for a loan of up to P40,000. “Six of these contributions must have been paid in the last 12 months before the month of the loan application and must be under their current membership type.”

Apply through the My.SSS Portal

Agas said that interested members can submit their calamity and salary loan applications online using their My.SSS account via www.sss.gov.ph.

“Once approved, the loan proceeds will be credited to the member’s registered Unified Multi-Purpose Identification (UMID)-ATM Card or their active accounts with a Philippine Electronic Fund Transfer System and Operations Network (PESONet) participating bank,” Agas explained.

He added that members can pay the calamity and salary loans in installment for 24 months or two years with a low annual interest rate of 10 percent based on the members' diminishing balance.