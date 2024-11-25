Rookies show deadly form

Rookies Amiel Acido of University of Santo Tomas (UST) and Cielo Pagdulagan of National University (NU) put on outstanding performances to help their teams post strong finishes in the final week of eliminations of the University Athletic Association of the Philipipnes Season 87 basketball tournaments.

For their veteran-like performances, Acido and Pagdulagan were named Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Players of the Week backed by the Philippine Sports Commission for the period of 13 to 23 November heading into the much-awaited Final Four.

The 6-foot-4 Acido tallied 14 points, two rebounds, one assist, and one block the Growling Tigers’ decisive 75-49 victory over Adamson, propelling them to the Final Four for the first time in five years.

“I’m thankful to those who guided me, especially to the coaches, teammates and physical therapists. They are the reasons why I am in this position right now. I am also grateful to all the blessings that came my way and the opportunity given to me by Coach Pido (Jarencio),” said Acido, who came up huge in the second half with clutch three-pointers to anchor UST’s runaway.

On the other hand, Pagdulagan was the top choice for the weekly honor in women’s basketball over bigger names like University of the Philippines’ Louna Ozar, UST’s Kent Pastrana and Tacky Tacatac, NU’s own Angel Surada and UP’s Kaye Pesquera.

The 19-year-old standout has been steady in their last two games, hitting well from the field to steer the Lady Bulldogs in their victories over De La Salle University and Far Eastern University to complete a 14-0 sweep and clinch an outright finals slot.

Pagdulagan averaged 11 points, three rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.5 blocks to become the second Lady Bulldog to win the weekly plum after veteran Camille Clarin with back-to-back Player of the Week citations for last year’s runners-up midway through their redemption tour.