Riyadh Design Law Treaty adopted

After 20 years of multilateral negotiations, the Philippines, along with 193-member states under the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), have signed the adoption of the Riyadh Design Law Treaty (DLT), paving the way for a binding international pact on design protection

“Together with the WIPO Member States, the Philippines shares the common goal that designers should be able to protect their work more easily and be given the bigger opportunity to scale up globally,” IPOPHL Director General Rowel Barba, representing the country in sealing the treaty last 22 November in Saudi Arabia, said.

The accord paves the way for a predictable and cost-efficient design application process by setting limits on application requirements and providing applicants flexibility by allowing multiple designs per filing and the representation of designs in various formats (drawings, photographs, or, if allowed, video).

Moreover, the DLT also set out minimal filing date requirements, a 12-month grace period for disclosures, a six-month option to keep designs unpublished from the filing date, relief for missed deadlines; simplified renewal procedures, and promotion of e-filings and digital process — all crucial in reducing application pain points that lead to the loss of rights.

Creative economy boost

With this, the IPOPHL chief said the treaty comes at an “opportune” time when the Philippines, under the leadership of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is investing significantly in its creative economy.

“The goals of the Riyadh Design Law Treaty complement current efforts and long-term plans of the current administration in promoting and developing creative and innovative industries. This is especially important for developing and middle-income countries like ours, as it would aid us in our aspiration to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. as well as our very own Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028,” Barba added.

Meanwhile, Barba lauded the president of the conference and CEO of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property Abdulaziz Muhammad Al-Suwailem for his excellent leadership in steering member states to an agreement despite the tough and intensive two-week negotiation.

“Your dedication and trust in the process was felt throughout the conference that led us to a meaningful, consensus-driven and balanced outcome in the draft text,” Barba said in his closing message, addressing the conference president.