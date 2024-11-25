Repatriated Pinay thanks Usapang OFW

After the cancellation of Maria Gracia Francisco’s initial repatriation flight, the overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Riyadh who had reached out to DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital show Usapang OFW, was able to return home on Sunday, 24 November.

Francisco’s scheduled flight on 22 November was canceled without explanation, leading her to fear that she might be sold to another employer.

However, at midnight of Saturday, 23 November, she received a new ticket for her return home.

Francisco was brought to the Philippine Embassy on 21 November and her repatriation was facilitated by her recruiter, Good Day Recruitment Agency, and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

“I am very happy that I’m now with my family again. It’s also very timely because my arrival day is also my father’s 80th birthday,” she said.

Francisco expressed her deep gratitude to Usapang OFW and DAILY TRIBUNE for their critical role in her rescue and repatriation.

“Thank you very much to your program Usapang OFW of DAILY TRIBUNE, to the hosts of the show, to your bosses, and to the reporter who spoke to my agency to help bring me home,” she said.

Francisco arrived in Riyadh in July of this year, where she endured physical and psychological abuse at the hands of her employer. She transferred to another employer but what she really wanted was to return to the Philippines.