R&B CROONER DARYL ONG LIVE AT CENTERPLAY

Daryl Ong is the featured artist of CenterPlay’s OPM concert series this November. The multi-talented artist known for his popular covers of R&B hit songs is set to stage a one-night only concert on 28 November, 9 p.m., at City of Dreams Manila’s contemporary entertainment lounge situated at the focal point of the main gaming floor.

Known as the “R&B Crooner,” Daryl rose to fame after a stunning stint as semi-finalist at The Voice of the Philippines Season 2. His rendition for Original Pilipino Music (OPM) classics such as “On the Wings of Love,” “Ikaw,” “Basta’t Kasama Kita,”, “To Love Again” and “Sana Dalawa ang Puso Ko” became theme songs of Filipino teleserye shows. He also won the “Best Performance by a New Male Recording Artist” for the song “Mabuti Pa” at the 29th Awit Awards in 2016.

Daryl Ong Live at CenterPlay follows the monthly successful sold-out concert shows which featured OPM icons Imago, Ariel Rivera, Noel Cabangon, Neocolours, Jinky Vidal, Yeng Constantino, Raymond Lauchengco, Janno Gibbs, Rey Valera, Ice Seguerra, “Soul Siren” Nina and The CompanY.

The upcoming concert also showcases alternating performances of DJs, and bands including Swerve Band and Part 3 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Designed for the ultimate entertainment experience, CenterPlay is a cool snack and cocktail lounge offering light meals, signature cocktail concoctions, beers, wines and other beverages.

Guests can reserve a seat or a table with consumables starting at P3,000, comprising of bar snacks, burgers, fries and beverages. VIP couch seats for a party of eight at P24,000 and VIP Small Tables for a group of four at P12,000 are also available, inclusive of consumables.

For reservations and information on upcoming performances at CenterPlay, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com, or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.