Quiboloy's return to custody set

Detained Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy, who is currently confined at the Philippine Heart Center, is expected to be transferred back to the Philippine National Police (PNP) custodial facility by 27 November, Police spokesperson BGen. Jean Fajardo said Monday.

In a press briefing at Camp Crame, Fajardo stated that the religious sect leader is "doing okay," but still requires another medical examination during his medical furlough.

“Their motion for another medical examination was approved by the court. So the PNP is just complying with the court order,” Fajardo emphasized.

The Pasig Regional Trial Court 159 ordered Quiboloy’s confinement in a hospital outside PNP headquarters after he experienced chest pains on 7 November.

He was transferred to the Philippine Heart Center on 8 November.

The court later extended Quiboloy’s confinement to 16 November to complete the required medical examinations. Quiboloy’s camp then requested an extension of his medical furlough.