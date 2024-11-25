Quiapo ‘thugs’ arrested

Two individuals were apprehended by the Manila Police District Station 3 on Monday afternoon for causing alarm and scandal and illegal possession of deadly weapons.

The arrested individuals were identified as Abdulhakim Langgoyan of Pasay City and Badron Ento of Surigao del Sur.

Initial reports said that the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. along Sales Street corner Paterno Street, in the Quiapo district.

Police responded to a report from a concerned citizen who alerted them about the two men’s aggressive behavior towards passersby.

Upon arrival, authorities found the suspects brandishing a kitchen knife and an ice pick. They were immediately apprehended and the weapons were confiscated.

The two arrested individuals will be charged with violation of Article 155 (Alarm and Scandal) of the Revised Penal Code and Batas Pambansa Blg. 6 (Illegal Possession of Deadly Weapon).

They will be brought before the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office for proper legal proceedings.