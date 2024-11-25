QCPD culminates 85th anniversary

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) marked its 85th Founding Anniversary on Monday, 25 November, at the M.I.C.E. Center, Quezon City Hall.

With the theme “Tayo ang QCPD: May Dangal, Disiplina at Kasanayan, Kaagapay ng Pamayanan Tungo sa Ligtas at Maunlad na Bukas,” the event was graced by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte as the guest of honor and speaker.

QCPD acting district director P/Col. Melecio Buslig Jr. highlighted the significance of the event and expressed gratitude for the mayor’s support.

The QCPD also acknowledged the invaluable support of various stakeholders, including government agencies, community organizations and private sector partners.

The celebration included the recognition of outstanding personnel, units and stakeholders. Individual awardees were honored for their exceptional contributions to the QCPD’s mission. Unit awards were presented to recognize outstanding police stations and operating units.

Special awards were also given to key officials of the QCPD.

In her message, Belmonte stressed the importance of the police force’s role in maintaining peace and order in the city and commended the QCPD for its efforts and urged its members to continue serving the community with dedication and professionalism.

Buslig, on the other hand, expressed his thanks to the mayor and the entire QCPD personnel for their commitment to public safety.