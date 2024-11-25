QC cops nab ‘disturbers’ of peace

Operatives from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested two suspects for Alarm and Scandal and Illegal Possession of Firearms early Monday morning.

QCPD acting district director P/Col. Melecio Buslig Jr., said the arrest was made by their Pasong Putik Police Station (PS 16) operatives under P/Lt. Col. Gilbert Cruz.

Authorities identified the suspects as Ronnel Noriega and Rhodnie Castellano.

Investigations revealed that at 1:17 a.m., a concerned citizen called the PNP Hotline 911 to report an ongoing disturbance at Melano Bend Street., inside Neopolitan Business Park, Barangay Greater Lagro, Quezon City.

Responding swiftly, PS 16 operatives proceeded to the area and observed the suspects behaving aggressively and causing public disturbance.

The personnel approached the suspects and instructed them to cease their disruptive behavior. However, the suspects refused to comply and made suspicious movements, appearing to reach for something in their pockets.

Sensing potential danger, the officers immediately arrested the suspects.

During a body search, an improvised handgun and two 9mm caliber live ammunition were recovered from suspect Noriega.

The suspects will be charged for alarms and scandals, while suspect Noriega will also face charges for violation of RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.