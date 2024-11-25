Publicists group fights fake news

The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines has intensified its advocacy for responsible communications.

During its recent General Membership Meeting (GMM) entitled “Unmask the Truth: Fight Disinformation, Empower Insight,” IABC Philippines forged a partnership with the Movement Against Disinformation Philippines to empower the public to be more discerning and responsible in sharing of information.

In his remarks, IABC Philippines chairman Joe Zaldarriaga enjoined communications professionals to be purveyors of truth and to not engage in conversations that contribute to misinformation and disinformation.

“Let’s continue to come together, share knowledge and best practices, and work towards upholding the standards of our profession and ensuring that our communications continue to inspire, build trust, foster understanding, and ultimately, make a difference,” Zaldarriaga added.

Countering malicious info

Movement Against Disinformation Philippines executive director Grace Salonga tackled innovative strategies and explained the legal framework that can effectively counter the harmful effects of fake news.

Don Kevin Hapal, head of Research and Data Innovation of data forensics company The Nerve, also joined the conversation as he highlighted the importance of data insights in shaping public perception.

In championing the advocacy, the GMM provided an avenue that effectively emphasized the role of social media in shaping public perception and the transformative impact of data.

IABC is a global network of communication professionals committed to improving organizational effectiveness through strategic communication.