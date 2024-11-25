PNP helping AFP probe on lawyer’s death

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has offered investigative support in the case of a military lawyer found dead inside his quarters at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, over the weekend.

In a press briefing at Camp Crame on Monday, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo confirmed that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is now collaborating with the police and the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Fajardo stated that the PNP's Forensic Group is actively investigating the death of Col. Rolando Escalona Jr., a member of the Judge Advocate General’s Service (JAGS), who was found lifeless on 22 November.

According to the initial investigation, Fajardo confirmed that Escalona sustained one gunshot wound, and the firearm found at the scene matched his injury.

Fajardo declined to provide further details when asked whether the incident involved foul play, as the AFP has requested to keep the investigation private.

“They have already processed the scene where the incident occurred, but regarding the nature and progress of the investigation, the AFP has requested we keep it under wraps while it is ongoing,” she said.

Fajardo also noted that Escalona's family has requested privacy during this time.

“Let us wait for the culmination and completion of the investigation concerning the death of a senior officer from the AFP. Out of respect for our counterparts who have requested a private investigation, we are in constant communication with them,” she said.

The PNP spokesperson also stated that any updates on the case will be provided to the relevant authorities and the family.

“This is still under investigation, and we have to find out if he was subjected to a ballistic or paraffin examination. We are still waiting for the results of the autopsy, but the family has requested some privacy concerning updates on this case,” she said.

Fajardo indicated that autopsy results conducted by SOCO will be released this week.