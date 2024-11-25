PHILSME 2024 highlights innovation driving SME growth

The recently concluded 15th Philippine SME Business Expo (PHILSME) provided a platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to showcase their ventures, attract investors, and forge business partnerships.

The two-day event, held from 22 to 23 November at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, welcomed an estimated 9,000 attendees. Organized by Mediacom Solutions Inc., the expo featured over 120 sponsors and exhibitors, showcasing 180 business solutions across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, logistics, IT, telecommunications, and artificial intelligence. More than 30 keynote speeches and presentations from industry experts offered strategies to boost marketing, revenue, and growth.

With the theme “Unlock Upliftment: Taking on Innovation, Coalition, and Excellent Client Relations for an Empowered Nation,” the event underscored the pivotal role of innovation in driving business sustainability and transformation.

“Without innovation, your business will not survive. Change always happens every day. So, if you want to survive, you don’t fight the time; you go with the time,” said Trixie Esguerra-Abrenilla, PHILSME CEO and Managing Director.

Esguerra-Abrenilla also left a message of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs: “The universe will conspire if you have the vision and the purest of intentions.”

Key speakers included Mr. Siva Ramanathan, President of Ksher PH and SVP of Ksher Group; Futech President Mabell Gonzalo; James Ranada, Co-Founder of Utak POS; and Ric Gindap, CEO and Creative Director of Design For Tomorrow.

Prominent sponsors included Ai-CHA Ice Cream & Tea Philippines, QNE Software Philippines, Odoo, GCash for Business, Benchmark, Bossjob, and Ksher. Beyond businesses, the expo also provided opportunities for business management students to explore and learn more about the industry.