PBBM slams VP Sara 'threats': We need to uphold the law

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. broke his silence days after Vice President Sara Duterte "threatened" the First Couple and Speaker Martin Romualdez should plots against her succeed.

Marcos condemned the profanity-laced rant of the Vice President against him and his wife.

"Such a criminal attempt should not be allowed to pass," he said. "As a democratic country, we need to uphold the rule of law," he further stressed.

The chief executive also called on Duterte to face the issues that have been hounding her in the House of Representatives as well as the Senate.

"This discussion would have been over if only we, as public servants, fulfill sworn oath that we would tell the truth, and not make any obstruction" he said. "Instead of a direct answer, they are diverting into a 'tsitsirya' narrative."

"I hope that these events will end in a peaceful way that will lead us to the truth," he added.

Marcos stressed that both the upper and lower chambers of Congress are only doing their duties vested in them by the people they represent, and he respects the process, being a former member of the Legislative branch.

"Let us respect the process. Let us obey the law. Let us remember the mandate entrusted to us by millions of Filipinos," he noted.