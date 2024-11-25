OCD, World Bank launch 'Panatag Pilipinas' for disaster preparedness

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD), in partnership with the World Bank (WB), launched the “Panatag Pilipinas” campaign on Monday, aimed at equipping Filipinos with critical knowledge and skills to respond effectively during crises.

Civil Defense Administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno emphasized the significance of public awareness in safeguarding communities, stating that the campaign is designed to strengthen the country’s disaster preparedness by enhancing understanding of disaster and climate risks.

“This campaign is crucial for those who may be affected by natural hazards, and calamities. The right and actionable information will guide our citizens during emergencies,” he said.

He also highlighted the need for collaboration between the government and the private sector to improve disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM), adding, “We are grateful for this partnership with the World Bank and look forward to initiatives like Panatag Pilipinas that amplify our message, enhance our disaster preparedness, and advance our mission in DRRM."

Building resilience through information

Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. underscored the value of disseminating information that empowers communities to make informed decisions during disasters.

"This information communication campaign is most welcome because there is much benefit from being reminded of matters we once knew but have now forgotten. It is about raising awareness on disaster risks, which is a foundational need,” Solidum said.

He added that the campaign aims to transform individuals from passive recipients of information into active participants who promote safety and resilience in their households and communities.

Actor Dingdong Dantes, a Philippine Marines reservist and the campaign ambassador, stressed the importance of community involvement in disaster preparedness and highlighted volunteerism as a key element in expanding the initiative.

“Disaster preparedness should start at home,” Dantes said.

Climate challenges and collaboration

The launch event also gathered key officials from various government agencies, including the Department of National Defense (DND), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

DILG Undersecretary Marlo Iringan noted the impact of climate change and global warming over the past weeks, reflecting the complexities of challenges faced by the country.