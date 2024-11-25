NCRPO welcomes new chief

Newly-appointed acting regional director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Police Brigadier General Anthony A. Aberin urged Metro Manila policemen for an aggressive police visibility.

“We must be seen and felt by the public. Our attentiveness to the needs of our community will make them feel that they are our utmost priority, which further promotes trust and confidence, and readiness to respond to any eventuality that may arise,” Aberin said in his acceptance speech during the assumption of office at the NCRPO’s Hinirang Hall in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City Monday morning.

Aberin formally assumed his post as NCRPO chief, replacing Police Major General Sidney Hernia who now serves as chief of the Area Police Command of Southern Luzon.

Prior to his appointment, Aberin served as director of the Police Regional Office 7.

Aberin also said that he wants all NCRPO personnel to be an “AAA” policeman.

“Everyone must be an able, active, and allied police officer,” he said in his assumption speech.

He also reminded Metro Manila cops to get back to basics and concentrate on crime prevention and solution.