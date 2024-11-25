Moto taxi ridership declines, says LTFRB

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chief Atty. Teofilo Guadiz III on Monday clarified that there has been no increase in the number of motorcycle taxis (MC taxis) operating in Metro Manila.

Guadiz’s statement comes amid rumors of an uncontrolled surge in MC taxis, which transport groups claim has negatively impacted their income.

The LTFRB chief explained that the number of MC taxis in the National Capital Region (NCR) has remained capped at 45,000 for the past three years. Any increase in the number of units has been limited to Regions III and IV, with each region receiving an additional 4,000.

“The LTFRB did not increase the number of MC taxis in NCR. It has been pegged at 45,000 three years ago. It still stands at 45,000,” Guadiz said.

He also clarified that the Technical Working Group (TWG) on MC taxis had indeed submitted its findings, which served as the basis for House Bill 10571, a bill aimed at regulating motorcycle taxis and ensuring safety standards.

“The allegations in the report that the TWG for MC taxi did not submit any report is false. The TWG had submitted the result of its study to the House Committee on Transport and to the Senate Committee on Transportation. The TWG report was the basis for the passage of the bill by the House solons,” Guadiz said.

The bill was passed by the House of Representatives in October and is currently under Senate deliberation.

Guadiz attributed the decline in MC taxi ridership to changes in work patterns, such as increased remote work and reliance on public transportation.

The LTFRB reiterated that only three motorcycle ride-hailing companies are authorized to operate in the country.