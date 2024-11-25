Minor under drug influence kills retired judge

TACLOBAN CITY — The Tacloban City police has arrested a minor suspected of killing a retired judge while under the influence of drugs.

Tacloban City Police spokesperson Lt. Col. Allan Camasin said 17-year-old Alias “JB” was arrested early morning Monday, 25 November in their house, as the primary suspect in the killing of retired judge Cresente Maraya Jr. on 23 November at around 7 p.m.

The out-of-school minor admitted committing the crime saying he was not in his right mind when it happened since he was drunk and just took illegal drugs.

During the investigation, the suspect said he was walking aimlessly until he reached the house of the victim.

The helper of the victim, who was then preparing the dinner, saw him going out from one of the rooms and asked who he was and why he is in the house. He replied that he knows the victim.

The helper then went to Maraya’s room to confirm it and when the former judge saw him, he denied knowing the minor.

The suspect then pushed the victim back to the room, took out a knife and threatened the helper not to interfere.

The minor went back to Maraya’s room and the helper heard a scuffle prompting her to go out and ask for help.