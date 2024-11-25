Malaysia court orders return of seized Pride watches

A Malaysian court ruled Monday the government must return dozens of watches seized in a crackdown on LGBTQ-themed Swatch timepieces last year, a federal counsel told AFP.

The 172 watches, collectively worth around $14,000, were seized in raids of Swatch stores across Malaysia in May 2023.

At the time, an official said the watches were taken because they bore the "LGBTQ" acronym and depicted the six colors globally synonymous with the rainbow Pride flag.

The government in Malaysia — where homosexuality is outlawed and LGBTQ people face widespread discrimination — subsequently banned the rainbow-themed Swatch timepieces, warning that owners or sellers could face up to three years in prison.

Authorities had claimed the watches "may harm... the interests of the nation by promoting, supporting and normalizing the LGBTQ+ movement that is not accepted by the general public."

In its suit challenging the seizure, Swatch said its products "did not promote any sexual activity, but merely a fun and joyous expression of peace and love."

The Kuala Lumpur High Court on Monday ruled the interior ministry must return the watches to Swatch within 14 days, the government's lawyer Sallehuddin Ali told AFP.

"The judge also said the prohibition order on the watches was only issued and gazetted in August 2023, after the seizures (of watches) in May, so at the time of the seizure, the applicant (Swatch) did not commit any offence."

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said his ministry will honor the court order.

"The home ministry must respect the decision, or else it would be viewed as contempt of court," he said at a press conference.

Asked if the ministry will file an appeal, Saifuddin said the government's legal team will "need to examine the basis of the judgement thoroughly" before deciding.

