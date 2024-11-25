LTFRB rules out expanding bike taxi cap amid ridership decline

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has no plans to expand the allocation of motorcycle taxis (MC taxis) in Metro Manila, citing an observed decline in ridership.

Chairperson Atty. Teofilo Guadiz III clarified on Monday that the LTFRB has maintained a cap of 45,000 units in the National Capital Region (NCR) since 2020, despite allegations of an uncontrolled rise in bike taxis.

“The LTFRB did not increase the number of MC taxis in NCR. It has been pegged at 45,000 for the past three years,” Guadiz said, noting that only Regions III and IV saw adjustments, with an additional 4,000 units allowed in each region.

According to Guadiz, the decline in ridership stems from increased remote work arrangements, asynchronous school schedules, and greater reliance on mass transportation systems like trains and buses. Thus, there was no need to expand the present allocations.

Guadiz also dismissed reports suggesting otherwise as “false and misleading” and clarified that the Technical Working Group (TWG) on MC taxis had submitted its findings, which served as the basis for House Bill 10571.

The proposed legislation seeks to regulate the use of motorcycle taxis and ensure safety standards. Passed by the House of Representatives last October, the bill is now under deliberation in the Senate Committee on Transportation for its counterpart version.

Despite Guadiz’s reassurances, transport groups have expressed concerns about what they perceive as a surge in MC taxis, which they claim has cut their daily income by as much as 50 percent.

However, the LTFRB reiterated that only three authorized motorcycle ride-hailing companies—Angkas, Joyride, and MOVE IT—are currently allowed to operate in the country.