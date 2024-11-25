Loose firearms surrendered by Basilan

ISABELA CITY, Basilan — The municipal government of Tabuan Lasa in Basilan Province has voluntarily surrendered five high-caliber assault firearms to the military in support of the provincial government’s Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Program.

101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Alvin V. Luzon formally received the five loose firearms from Muktar Y. Junaid, municipal councilor of Tabuan Lasa on Sunday.

Luzon said Councilor Junaid turned over to him a machine gun Ultimax, an automatic M16 assault rifle, two M1 Garand rifles, and one caliber .45 pistol during simple rites held in Barangay Lanawan, Tabuan Lasa.

Junaid voluntarily surrendered the loose weapons in support of the government’s SALW program, the 101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade Commander said.

Luzon expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Tabuan Lasa’s community for their support of the SALW Program of the provincial government and implemented by the military in the province.

He also reiterated the significant role of local leaders and residents in “our shared mission of attaining lasting peace and security in the Basilan province.”

"This voluntary surrender of firearms is a testament to the community’s commitment to peace and development,” Luzon said.

Additionally, he said, “We extend our gratitude to the leaders and citizens who have taken meaningful steps to contribute to the security and progress of Basilan.”

The SALW Program is a collaborative effort to reduce the circulation of unregistered firearms and restrict their movement in the province.

It underscores the importance of partnership between the 101st Infantry Brigade, Local Government Units, the Philippine National Police, and the community in sustaining the peace and ensuring order.

The activity was also graced by Sumisip Vice Mayor Gulam “Boy” S. Hataman; 101st Brigade Deputy Commander Col. Frederick M Sales; Lt. Col. Adolf Ian M. Garceron, commanding officer, 4SFBn; and Lt. Col. Terence P. Ylanan, 101st Brigade executive officer.