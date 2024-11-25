Laure tapped to light up Nxled

It didn’t take long for EJ Laure to find a new home.

Nxled announced that it is acquiring the services of Laure for the ongoing All-Filipino Conference of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

In a social media post, the Chameleons welcomed the 27-year-old hitter, hoping that her veteran presence can light up their young roster.

“We’re so thrilled to have you on board and can’t wait to see you light up this fresh start! We’re rooting for you on your return to the PVL court, EJ,” said the Chameleons, who kicked off the season-ending conference with losses to PLDT on 12 November and Zus Coffee on 19 November.

Interestingly, Nxled’s next match will be against Laure’s former team — Chery Tiggo — on Tuesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

It, however, is not yet known whether the former University of Santo Tomas star will be suiting up for the squad that she bannered for eight years starting at the defunct Philippine Superliga before granting her request for release in the off-season.

At Nxled, Laure will get a fresh start.

She will be thrusted into a leadership role together with veteran libero Bang Pineda and open spiker Chiara Permentilla.

More than that, she gets to play under the system of Italian mentor Ettore Guidetti, who is looking to turn the Chameleons into title contenders in their fourth conference in the country’s most prestigious club league.