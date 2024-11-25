Lacuna appeals understanding amid fire tragedy

The local government of Manila has appealed to at least 2,000 families displaced by a huge fire that hit the populous Isla Puting Bato and a residential area in Sampaloc over the weekend to fully cooperate with the city’s social workers.

It stressed that the cooperation will lead to the swift processing of the list of those who will receive assistance from the city government.

In a message during a visit to the evacuation center, Mayor Honey Lacuna asked for the residents’ patience and understanding regarding the process, assuring them that the city would not leave anyone behind and would provide all possible assistance.

“Please don’t argue with the social workers. We want to organize everything so we can immediately provide you with assistance to help you start over,” Lacuna said.

“No one wants this to happen, and we’re here to support you. It’s almost Christmas, and we want you to return to your homes as soon as possible,” she added.

The lady mayor also assured residents that help would come once the listing was complete.

Accompanied by Vice Mayor Yul Servo, Social Welfare Department Chief Re Fugoso, incoming first district Congressman Manny Lopez, Councilors Niño dela Cruz, Bobby Lim, and Marjun Isidro, as well as councilor candidates Atty. Eugene Ang and Peter Ong, Lacuna also offered an alternative evacuation site at P. Guevarra for those seeking more space.

Fugoso reported that as soon as the fire broke out, Lacuna immediately mobilized city government units to provide temporary shelter, meals, and basic necessities for the displaced residents.

He added that as of the moment, at least 1,823 families had registered as homeless due to the fire.

According to reports sent to her office, the affected barangays in Sampaloc were Barangays 489 and 490, where 24 families were affected by a fire caused by faulty electrical wiring. The city is still in the process of listing displaced families in Balut, Tondo.