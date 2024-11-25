Kim Ji Soo nominated at Ima Wa Ima Asian fest

South Korean actor Kim Ji Soo has been nominated at the Ima Wa Ima Asian International Film Festival and Entertainment Special Awards 2024 in the Outstanding International Actor in a Cross-Cultural Series category for his remarkable performance in the hit GMA show Abot Kamay Na Pangarap.

Kim Ji Soo, who made his acting debut on stage in 2009 and starred in several K-dramas, surprised everyone when he made a special appearance on the GMA primetime show Black Rider in June 2024. It didn’t take long before he became part of another show on GMA, the afternoon medical drama Abot Kamay Na Pangarap.

Playing a doctor and the love interest of the character of lead star Jillian Ward, Ji Soo was able to showcase his acting talent in the show through a variety of scenes, from dramatic to romantic, and even action. He may have joined the long-running show just last August 2024 but his lovable character and onscreen chemistry with Jillian proved to be a hit with the show’s fans.

This well-deserved nomination is a great recognition of Ji Soo’s talents. Through his participation in Abot Kamay na Pangarap, Ji Soo did not just showcase his versatility in acting, this actor in a foreign land also proved how adaptable he is to the culture and the working conditions of wherever he may be.

Ji Soo will be flying to Japan next month to attend the awards on 1 December.