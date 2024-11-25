SUBSCRIBE NOW
K-actor Jung Woo Sung admits to fathering Moon Ga-Bi's child

South Korean actor Jung Woo sung has confirmed that he is the father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child, according to an exclusive report from Dispatch.

Moon, who gave birth in March 2024, had previously kept the identity of the father private. However, in a recent heartfelt Instagram post, she opened up about her hidden pregnancy and journey into motherhood.

The report reveals that Moon became pregnant in June 2023, a year after she and Jung Woo sung reportedly met at a private gathering. A paternity test later confirmed Jung as the father.

In response, Jung Woo sung stated that he is taking full financial responsibility for the child, though reports indicate differing views on marriage, with Moon Ga-bi expressing a desire to wed.

Moon Ga-bi is 35 years old, while Jung Woo sung is 51.

