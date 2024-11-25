Jerome Jorda brings Filipino flavors to London

“The name Kasa translates to home in Filipino, while Kin refers to family or close relations. Together, they symbolize the warmth and sense of belonging that we aim to create within our restaurant. It reflects our desire to foster an atmosphere where guests feel welcome and connected, just like being in the comfort of one’s home,” Rowena shared.

At the helm of the Kasa and Kin kitchen is chef Jerome Jorda, another enterprising and innovative Filipino who has in time carved a name for himself in the competitive arena.

Jerome grew up in a family who valued food. His father would often prepare family dinners, while his grandma owned the famed Extra Ball La Paz Batchoy on Libertad Street, right in the pulse of Pasay City.

“The inspiration from both my dad and grandmother ignited my passion for cooking,” he shared with Daily Tribune.

During his internship in the United States, he spent six months at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, Michigan, where he was initially assigned to various positions — breakfast cook, cold station, banquets and line cook — serving up to 700 guests on average. The second half of his American immersion was at Westin Snowmass Resort in Colorado, where was initially a line cook and later on grill at a restaurant setting.

A graduate of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, he quickly began his professional career at Gyu-Kaku, a Japanese Yakiniku restaurant in Singapore.

“I then spent over three years working for Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud at DB Bistro and Oyster Bar in Singapore, which became the most formative period of my career,” he admitted.

“After Singapore, I moved to Guernsey in the Channel Islands and became the head chef at the Doghouse Pub under Nuttree Ltd. This was my first time to learn English cuisine, where I gained new skills, including preparing dishes such as Beef Wellington,” he continued.

At present, he has headed Kasa and Kin for three years and counting.

Chef Jerome’s favorite kitchen tool is his own chef’s knife, which he has utilized since his first day of internship. Meanwhile, he considers salt as the essential ingredient in all his meals.

When given the opportunity, he would have loved to share a show with the late globally-known chef Anthony Bourdain.

“His love for exploring different cultures through food and his curiosity about the world resonated deeply within me. He had a unique way of connecting with people through food, which is something I admire,” he confessed.

His most treasured recipe is Bistek Tagalog, marinated in soy sauce and calamansi and then garnished with onions. “Whenever my wife asks me what I want for dinner, Bistek Tagalog is always my go-to answer. It represents comfort food for me, evoking cherished memories of family dinners and the warmth of home. I love how this dish brings people together, and it’s a recipe that I’m proud to carry on in my own cooking.”

Kasa and Kin boasts of 80 intimate indoor seats, with 16 al-fresco options available. The space features natural materials such as wood and bamboo, which lends warmth and an inviting ambiance. A focal point of the design is an interactive mural by Filipino artist Kulay Labitigan, which depicts the mythical Ibong Adarna in a tropical rainforest.

Their bestsellers include dishes tailored to different times of the day. In the mornings, guests can enjoy freshly baked pandesal, arguably our national bread. For lunches, their customizable Imbento Boxes allow diners to craft their meals by selecting from a range of Filipino street food options, offering a personalized culinary journey. In the evenings, the focus shifts to the Robata Grill, where guests can indulge in Filipino barbecue platters, made more delicious with a variety of house-made dips.

One of the standout main fares is the beef kare-kare, a contemporary take on a traditional peanut-based stew featuring slow-braised short rib, brisket, and roast bone marrow, with vegetables.

For dessert, ube-based treats, such as the Tsunami Ube Cheesecake and ube soft-serve ice cream, are particularly popular, offering a unique and delicious end to the feast.

Currently, approximately 60 percent of diners are Filipinos, while 40 percent are foreigners.

Some of the VIPs Kasa and Kin has hosted include model-turned-actress Bela Padilla, theater legend Lea Salonga, Black-Eyed Peas member Apl.de.Ap, Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton and the various members of the British reality show Love Island.

The pioneer restaurant has been hailed as the Best Filipino Restaurant of the Year by the Asian Catering Federation for three consecutive years, from 2022 to 2024. Chef Jerome likewise was honored during the prestigious Asian and Oriental Chef Awards, which was celebrated at the distinguished House of Lords.