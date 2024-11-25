Imee seeks more transparent bicam budget proceedings

Senator Imee Marcos has called for a more inclusive and open process in the upcoming Bicameral Conference Committee (Bicam) deliberations on the 2025 General Appropriations Bill (GAB).

In a letter addressed to Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero coursed through the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Grace Poe, Marcos outlined her proposals to ensure collaboration and transparency in finalizing the national budget.

She proposed the inclusion of all vice chairpersons of the Sub-Committee on Finance as official members of the bicam which would enable them to actively participate in discussions regarding proposed budget amendments.

The senator pointed out that any major changes to the GAB should be openly discussed among bicam members.

She also recommended a pre-bicam coordination with the counterparts from the House of Representatives to align priorities and address potential disagreements before formal deliberations.

“To the extent that such discussion is practicable, all major bicam amendments to the GAB shall be discussed openly among the members,” Marcos said in her letter.

She reaffirmed her commitment to fiscal responsibility and urged her colleagues to prioritize openness and dialogue in the upcoming deliberations.

“It’s about time to change the bicam process. There should be transparency for the P6.532-trillion budget for 2025, and we must avoid at all costs last minute insertions and unpleasant surprises in our nation’s budget,” she said.

She added: “It is critical that we adopt a collaborative and transparent approach in crafting the General Appropriations Bill. This isn’t just about numbers, it’s about shaping the future of our country. All stakeholders must have the opportunity to weigh in on significant amendments to ensure we address the real needs of the Filipino people.”

Members of the Senate and House of Representatives contingents are set to meet for the bicam on 28 to 30 November.