High Speed Hitters focused on solo lead

Unbeaten joint leader PLDT looks to continue its dominant start and claim the solo lead in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference as it faces winless Capital1 today at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Coming off commanding victories over Nxled in four set and Galeries Tower via sweep, the High Speed Hitters share the top spot with Creamline and Cignal in the 12-team tournament organized by Sports Vision.

A win would propel the High Speed Hitters to sole leadership of the league.

Led by standout Savi Davison and backed by a deep roster that includes Erika Santos, Majoy Baron, Fiola Ceballos and Jovie Prado, PLDT has impressed with its balanced scoring and solid defense. However, critics note that the team has yet to face stiff challenges in its campaign.

Capital1, on the other hand, continues to search for its first win after a tough five-set loss to Chery Tiggo and a four-set defeat to Choco Mucho. While still struggling to find consistency and chemistry, the Solar Spikers aim to provide a tougher test for PLDT in their 4 p.m. clash.

Meanwhile, the 6:30 p.m. showdown between Chery Tiggo and Nxled promises intensity despite their shaky starts. The Crossovers hold a 1-1 record, narrowly escaping Capital1 in five sets before falling to the powerhouse Cignal HD Spikers.

Chery Tiggo coach Norman Miguel remains optimistic, highlighting the balanced contributions from Ara Galang, Seth Rodriguez, Cess Robles and Mary Rhose Dapol in their recent match.

For Nxled, still winless at 0-2 after setbacks to PLDT and ZUS Coffee, coach Ettore Guidetti will rely on players like Lycha Ebon, Krich Macasla, Chiara Permentilla, May Luna and Jaila Atienza to break the slump. A cohesive team effort will be crucial to stop the skid and keep their playoff hopes alive.

The PVL’s return to Pasig follows a successful weekend in Ilocos Sur, where matches featuring Creamline, Akari, Petro Gazz and Farm Fresh attracted a packed crowd at the Candon City Arena.