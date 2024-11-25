Hard-hitters headline Blow-By-Blow

It’s going to be a stacked card on 1 December when Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow returns with a big bang at the Ramon Magsaysay Covered Court in Quezon City.

Headlining the show is the scheduled 10-round title clash between Roderek Bautista of Moreno Boxing Team of Digos, Davao del Sur against Arvin John Sampaga of Sampaga Boxing Stable of Mobo, Masbate for the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) light-flyweight crown.

In another title duel, Fernando Tagpuno Jr. of the Elorde Fight Team collides with Jason Canoy Manigos of Iron Monkey MM Boxing Gym of Balamban, Cebu, for the PBF super-feather jewels.

In the main supporting bout, Ar-Ar Andales of SanMan Boxing-General Santos City meets ex-world champion Rene Mark Cuarto of MP Boxing Davao in a 10-round flyweight brawl.

There will be nine other matches on tap in the slugfest that is being seen every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on Cignal’s ONE Sports channel.

Pacquiao, the biggest product of the legendary television boxing program, assured fight fans that the December event is going to be another day of fistic fireworks.

Blow-By-Blow, which was revived by Pacquiao, just celebrated its second year anniversary.