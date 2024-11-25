Group warns: 'Formaldehyde-producing vapes out'

Safe Vape PH, a group advocating for stricter regulation of vaping products and gadgets, warned on Monday about the continued proliferation of uncertified vapes, particularly those found to contain dangerous levels of formaldehyde.

In a statement, the group said, “There is a continued sale and distribution of the Flare vape brand despite it having been banned by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).”

The group further revealed, “The said vape product has been imported from China in the millions and is expected to be widely distributed illegally shortly. At the same time, to solve issues regarding compliance, Flare is trying to pass the PS (product standards) certification of DTI and has submitted new products to a testing agency."

According to the group, a test report from the agency showed that Flare products contained formaldehyde at levels as high as 32.1 mg/L, exceeding the maximum allowable standard of 22 mg/L by 31.1 percent.

“It is well known that formaldehyde is a common harmful substance that can cause a variety of health problems after long-term exposure. In the short term, it may irritate the eyes, nose and throat, causing dryness and discomfort. Long-term inhalation of formaldehyde may cause respiratory diseases and even increase the risk of cancer. For teenagers, whose immune and respiratory systems are not yet fully developed, the harm of formaldehyde is particularly serious,” the group stated.

Concerns over Flare’s market presence

Flava, the predecessor of Flare, had been a popular vape brand in the Philippines. However, its products reportedly lacked legal certification, professional testing, and verification of harmful substances, posing potential health risks to users.

Safe Vape PH claimed that Flava rebranded as Flare in an attempt to re-enter the market through extensive black-market distribution channels. The group emphasized that as vapes become increasingly common among young people, the circulation of products with excessive harmful substances could significantly harm users' health.

The group noted that while the rapid growth of the vape industry has provided consumers with more choices, it also introduced potential safety hazards.

Call for stricter regulation

The DTI previously issued a Preliminary Order against Flava Corporation, halting its operations on 15 March 2024, under Executive Order No. 913 and Department Order No. 07, Series of 2006.

“Safe Vape PH urges the concerned authorities to conduct stricter testing and supervision of vapes to protect the health rights and interests of users. Meanwhile, when purchasing vapes, users should also remain vigilant, pay attention to the ingredients and test results of the products, and avoid taking potential health risks due to ignorance,” the group added.