Five arrested in Paoay for illegal gambling

PAOAY, Ilocos Norte — Five individuals were apprehended for illegal gambling during an operation conducted by the Paoay Municipal Police Station on the evening of 24 November, in Barangay Callaguip.

The suspects were caught in the act of playing pool with monetary bets in front of a residence. Police recovered cash and gambling paraphernalia during the operation, which was led by Police Captain Jackson Sugayen, officer-in-charge of the Paoay police.

The operation was documented with a Body Worn Camera and an alternative recording device. An inventory of the evidence was conducted on-site, witnessed by barangay officials, before the suspects and confiscated items were brought to the police station for further investigation.

Police captain Sugayen reminded the public that illegal gambling is penalized under Philippine law. He emphasized that law enforcement efforts have been heightened to address such activities and urged citizens to abide by the law to avoid facing legal consequences.

Charges for violating Presidential Decree 1602 are set to be filed against the suspects through inquest proceedings at the Provincial Prosecution Office.