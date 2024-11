During the Quezon City Police District's (QCPD) 85th Founding Anniversary on Monday, 25 November 2024, at the M.I.C.E Center in Quezon City Hall, Mayor Joy Belmonte and QCPD District Director PCol. Melecio Buslig Jr. presented an award to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU), led by Chief PMAJ. Dondon Llapitan, for their loyalty and courageous service. Analy Labor











