Chavit vows subsidy of e-PUVs

Senatorial candidate Luis “Manong Chavit” Singson vowed on Monday to provide electric public utility vehicles (PUVs), even at a loss to Cebu transport cooperatives and corporations, as part of his commitment to modernize public transportation.

"While other senatorial candidates make promises, I am the one who is already doing it," Manong Chavit told Cebu media in Filipino. “May isang salita.”

He urged the 3.3 million Cebuanos to consider supporting his senatorial bid in the upcoming May 2025 elections.

Singson emphasized his commitment to modernizing public transportation, particularly through subsidizing electric vehicles (EVs) for PUVs. He shared that transport cooperatives and corporations have already approached him for assistance.

"I will sell them the EVs at P1.2 million, a price below cost, with zero interest," Singson explained. He also noted that transport groups had inquired about EV prices from South Korea, where the lowest price for such vehicles was around P3 million.

"My company will purchase the EVs and provide them to the transport cooperatives and corporations here in the Philippines," he said.

In addition to his focus on transportation, Singson assured Cebu residents that he is committed to addressing the region's power concerns.

"We have solar projects in place, and we can provide Cebu with sustainable energy," he said, emphasizing that he plans to coordinate with local electric cooperatives to implement these solutions.

Singson also presented his other platforms, which aim to address some of the country’s most pressing economic and social challenges.

Manong Chavit also made the same pledge during his address before 1,200 transport stakeholders, including transport cooperatives and corporations, at the Bulacan Transport Summit 2024 held at the Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium in Bulacan.

He showcased one of the e-jeepneys developed by the LCS Group, offering attendees a glimpse of what he called the future of public transportation. He highlighted that these e-jeepneys would help reduce carbon emissions and promote green energy solutions in Bulacan.

In his speech, Governor Daniel Fernando underscored the vital role of public transportation in driving economic growth and improving the daily lives of Bulakenyos.

He praised the transport cooperatives and corporations for their active participation and willingness to embrace modernization through the Public Transportation Modernization Program (PTMP).

The summit served as a platform to update participants on the PTMP, discuss the Service Contracting Program (SCP) Phase 5, and highlight the latest innovations in eco-friendly public transport, including the e-jeepney introduced by the LCS Group of Companies.

After the presentations, Singson, Fernando, Vice Governor Alexis Castro and LTFRB Region 3 Regional Director Aminoden D. Guro took a ride in the e-jeepney around the Capitol grounds, allowing officials to experience the electric vehicle first-hand.

During the event, Director Guro delivered a comprehensive update on the PTMP, emphasizing its long-term benefits for both commuters and transport operators. He also discussed the importance of transport cooperatives and the government's ongoing commitment to creating an efficient and sustainable public transportation network.

The jeepney modernization program is one of Singson’s three key platforms that include the VBank Digital Bank Card, designed to bring modern banking services to Filipinos, especially those in rural or underserved areas.

Another key platform Singson is pushing is the Chavit500 Universal Basic Income (UBI). Under this proposal, every Filipino earning below minimum wage would receive a monthly P500 allowance to support their daily needs.