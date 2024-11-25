Celebrate the holidays with KFC’s Bucket & Match Feast

Make your holiday gatherings unforgettable with a customized KFC Bucket & Match Feast, perfect for parties, family dinners, or get-togethers with friends. Skip the usual holiday dishes and build your ideal meal to suit everyone’s tastes.

Step 1: Choose Your Bucket

Bucket of 8 Chicken – Original Recipe or Hot & Crispy, your choice!

Bucket of Chicken and Zinger Steak – Includes 4 pieces of chicken and 2 Ala King Zinger Steaks.

Bucket of Shots – Pick between Funshots or Hotshots.

Bucket of Nuggets – KFC chicken nuggets.

Step 2: Match It with a Side

Holiday Brownie Box – A seasonal treat featuring 2 Original Chocolate, 2 Almond Chocolate, and 2 White Chocolate Brownies.

Mashed Potato Platter – Creamy mashed potatoes served with gravy.

Spaghetti Platter – Spaghetti topped with rich tomato sauce and shredded cheese.

Step 3: Complete It with Rice & Drinks

4 servings of rice

4 refreshing drinks

Enjoy a personalized feast that’s easy to order and perfect for sharing. The KFC Bucket & Match Feast is available at KFC branches nationwide or through delivery via the KFC app, website, or by dialing 88-87-8888. Visit KFC's website and make your holidays even more delicious!