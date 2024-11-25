SUBSCRIBE NOW
Catapang: Lopez's CIW jail cell ready

‘Don’t leave me’ In distress, Atty. Zuleika Lopez cries for support while holding on to Vice President Sara Duterte after being served the transfer order of PNP-CIDG Chief BGen. Nicolas Torre III for her return to Veterans Memorial Medical Center from St. Luke’s Medical Center.
Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. announced that the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City is ready to accommodate Atty. Zuleika Lopez, Chief of Staff to Vice President Sara Duterte, if an official transfer order is issued.

Catapang stated that Lopez would receive the same treatment as Cassandra Ong, a POGO personality currently detained at the CIW after being cited in contempt by the House Quad Committee.

“Just in case [Lopez is transferred], like Cassandra Ong, who is currently with us, there’s an adjacent room, equally comfortable and air-conditioned. We will accommodate her, provided there’s an official order,” Catapang said.

Lopez was cited for contempt during a House investigation into the alleged misuse of funds involving the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd).

Assurances on Safety and Fair Treatment

The BuCor chief clarified that Lopez would not be housed with regular persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) but instead assigned a private room near Ong’s.

He said Lopez will not be be mixed with regular PDLs (persons deprived of liberty)

He also guaranteed Lopez’s safety with 24-hour security monitoring and emphasized that BuCor has adequate medical facilities and emergency equipment to address any health concerns.

“Ensuring safety and security is our job,” Catapang said.

