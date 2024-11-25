Boying wages ‘all-out war’ vs VAW

The Department of Justice (DoJ), in observance of the 18-Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women (VAW), reiterated its commitment to uphold and protect the rights of women with the efficient application of the rule of law.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla declared an all-out war against all forms of violence, injustice and discrimination against women while taking a solemn vow to go after the perpetrators behind them using the full extent of the law.

At the same time, Remulla, in his message of support read by Undersecretary Nicholas Felix Ty, made a “call to action” for DoJ officials and employees to be active, informed and a catalyst for positive change in fighting all forms of VAW in an effort to safeguard our women and the most vulnerable groups of society.

“I call on everyone here today to empower victims of VAW by disseminating information on available support services and resources of the government aimed at empowering VAW survivors, reminding them that they are never alone in this noble fight. To the perpetrators, we will run after every single one of you,” Remulla said.

This year’s 18-day to end VAW is themed “VAW Bigyang-Wakas, Ngayon na ang Oras” which will run from 25 November to 12 December in accordance with the State’s commitment to address all forms gender-based violence.

Moreover, this is in accordance with Republic Act 10398 declaring 25 November of every year as the National Consciousness Day for the Elimination of VAWC where government agencies are mandated to raise awareness in fighting VAW.

As a champion for the rights of women in the DoJ, Undersecretary Margarita N. Gutierrez challenged everyone saying “I urge each of you to actively participate in this campaign. Share your knowledge, spread awareness about its provisions, engage in conversations about consent; challenge harmful stereotypes; and stand up against violence in all its forms,” she emphasized.

Also gracing the occasion are women advocates against violence: Ms. Asia Pacific International 2024 3rd Runner-up Blessa Figueroa, Miss World Philippines 2024 Tracy Maureen Perez, Ms. CosmoWorld 2022 Meiji Cruz and Miss Cosmoworld 2024 2nd Runner-up Sam Victoria Acosta.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) joined the nation in advocating for a violence-free Philippines as the agency kicked off the 18-day campaign to end Violence Against Women yesterday.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian conveyed the Department’s support for the country’s fight against VAW in his video message played during the agency’s Monday flag-raising ceremony.

“The DSWD, as the lead of the Inter-Agency Council on Violence Against Women and their Children, stands united with fellow government agencies and the private sector in this critical fight,” the DSWD chief said.