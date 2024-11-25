Bob Geldof celebrates 40 years of BAND AID with ultimate mix

The opening chimes and then the line “It’s Christmas time. There’s no need to be afraid…” from Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas? remains to be one of the most recognizable lyrics in the world. The song, released in the 1984, featured an all-star supergroup, with the likes of U2, Culture Club, Spandau Ballet, Culture Club, Bananarama, Duran Duran, George Michael, Paul McCartney, Phil Collins, Paul Weller, David Bowie, and Jody Watley, to name a few, created by musician Bob Geldof (who also wrote the song) and Ultravox’s Midge Ure.

Selling over two million copies at the time, the song raised millions in aid for those affected by the famine in Ethiopia. On 25 November, Do They Know Its Christmas? turns 40, and its iconic status has not waned one bit. Geldof knows this, and sets out to honor its legacy in a unique way.

This one song led to what would become one of the greatest rock concerts of all time – LIVE AID – held in Wembley Stadium in 1985, with The Who, Queen, David Bowie, Dire Straits, Elton John, and more taking the stage. The concert raised about USD140 million for Ethiopia.

This moving anthem has been re-recorded thrice since – first on its 5th anniversary in 1989, then again in 2004 and in 2014. Call it a generational roster change, with Ed Sheeran, One Direction, Bros, Sam Smith, Sinead O’Connor, Coldplay, Ellie Goulding, and more taking on vocal duties. By 2014, some of the lyrics had been rewritten to address current societal sensitivities, and the cause was expanded to include the Ebola crisis affecting the region at the time.

This year, Do They Know It’s Christmas? celebrates its 40th anniversary with the release of what Bob Geldof calls an “ultimate mix”, featuring the many iconic voices who have been part of the song over the years. Producer Trevor Horn spliced clips from each version, with vocals from Bono, Boy George, George Michael, One Direction, Ed Sheeran, Chris Martin, Rita Ora, Emelie Sande, etc. accompanied by an all-star band who’s played across all tracks. The song will be released alongside a new music video by Oliver Murray featuring archival footage of the past recordings. The song will be available to stream and buy on digital platforms upon ahead of the full compilation album's release on 29 November.

Since the release of the first song, and the inception of the Band Aid Charitable Trust, they have raised over $178 million in aid for Africa.