BINI blossoms in three-day ‘Grand BINIverse’ concert

After the success of their first solo concert this June, P-pop stars BINI put the cherry on top of their highly anticipated Grand BINIverse concert from 16, 17 and 19 November.

BLOOMs present at the Smart Araneta Coliseum were quick to post the highlights from the three-day concert, sharing their favorite moments and performances from the chart-topping girl group.

Main rapper Aiah served with her stunning visuals while exhibiting her sharp dance moves, casting no doubt on her stage presence.“AIAH TOP TIER FACIAL EXPRESSIONS AND MOVES, OH SHE’S BORN TO BE ON STAGE,” said one netizen on X (formerly Twitter).

Stacey, also one of the main rappers of the group, charmed audiences with her beauty while dawning a teal blue gown. “p-pop concert pala ‘to, kala ko miss universe,” a comment said.

Main vocalist Maloi awed audiences from the start with her charm during the group’s opening rendition of "Pantropiko."

Despite technical difficulties during the first day, lead dancer and rapper Colet kept her composure when her in-ear monitor stopped working, pushing through with the performance while signaling to the tech team.

Leader Jhoanna proved that looks can stun, leaving one BLOOM shocked when she gazed into their camera mid-performance.

Even by being the youngest member of the group, Sheena showed that she can make an entire arena go wild, having the audience shout her signature line in "Salamin Salamin."

But BINI proved that they weren’t just pretty faces on stage, but talented performers that could rock the Big Dome to its core, staging a powerful performance of 'Strings' on the second day of the concert.

"Asia’s Songbird" Regine Velasquez-Alcasid had an exceptional performance on the first and third day of the concert, sharing light-hearted "bardagulan" moments with the girls after their performance together.

"Mr. Pure Energy" himself, Gary Valenciano also made a special appearance, performing his classic hit "Di Bale Na Lang" with BINI along with some energetic dance moves.

The grand performance also made waves online for being inclusive to aurally impaired audiences and the LGBTQ+ community, integrating sign language in their choreographies and inviting drag queens to perform with them on stage.

As the Yuletide season approaches, the girls invited children to sing Christmas carols with them on stage, melting the hearts of the audiences.

X user @sooyoungapuli pointed out the twists in BINI rappers Mikha and Gwen’s sub-unit performance during the three days, with the crowd going crazy every single time.

While the night proved to be memorable for BLOOMS, it was also one for BINI to remember. X user @snoopjeans puts it best, saying “[G]rand [B]iniverse is about establishing their legacy and proving just exactly why we call them the nation’s gg. proving exactly why they’ve become a household name in such a quick time.”

BINI’s journey as the ‘Nation’s Girl Group’ continues to reach new heights, as they announced their next solo concert Grand BINIverse The Repeat will take place on 25 February 2025 at the Philippine Arena — the first Filipino act to host a concert at the venue.