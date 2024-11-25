Beermen unload Romeo, Manuel

San Miguel Beer pulled off a recruiting coup when it unloaded its veterans two days before the opening of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

In a shock move that was formally approved by the PBA Commissioner’s Office on Monday, the Beermen sent Terrence Romeo and Vic Manuel to Terrafirma for Juami Tiongson and Andreas Cahilig.

Meanwhile, Troy Rosario has been listed as part of Barangay Ginebra in the coming conference, ending months of speculation after walking away from Blackwater.

Rosario, who will wear jersey No. 1, will provide the Kings the defensive muscles they need since trading Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle for Isaac Go and Stephen Holt to Terrafirma last July.

The 32-year-old Romeo won three titles and a finals Most Valuable Player in his six-year stint with San Miguel while the 37-year-old Manuel helped the franchise capture two titles since joining in 2021.

But they were relegated to bench roles as the Beermen made a semifinal exit in the previous Governors’ Cup that prompted them to shake up their roster.

Reports have it that Terrafirma will just be a temporary stop for Romeo and Manuel.

Romeo, for one, is seriously contemplating on playing abroad while Manuel is said to be joining the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League once his contract expires this conference.

But should they stay at Terrafirma, Romeo can form a dynamic backcourt duo with Stanley Pringle while Manuel can provide the defensive muscles together with Christian Standhardinger.

Still, Romeo isn’t thrilled leaving San Miguel.

“Probably, this is the saddest moment of my career. But it is what it is. There’s nothing permanent in basketball,” Romeo said in a social media post shortly after the trade was formalized.

“The important thing is that the happy memories, the achievements and the learnings we had will not be gone.”

“Thank you Terrafirma for welcoming me. I hope I can help you. Let’s get it.”