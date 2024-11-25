Beermen sends Romeo, Manuel to Terrafirma

San Miguel Beer has shipped a pair of veterans including prized guard Terence Romeo to Terrafirma for Juami Tiongson and Andreas Cahilig in a trade ahead of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup opening this week.

The Beermen parted ways with Romeo and seasoned forward Vic Manuel to add the youthful duo to their lineup in a deal approved by the PBA on Monday.

San Miguel gets a pair of energy guys while the Dyip, who had a disappointing campaign in the season-opening Governors’ Cup with only one win in 10 starts, injected players with championship experience to help them turn their fortunes around.

Terrafirma will open its Commissioner’s Cup journey against Converge on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena.

The reigning conference champions Beermen, on the other hand, begins its title defense against Phoenix on 3 December.