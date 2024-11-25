SUBSCRIBE NOW
HOOPS

Beermen sends Romeo, Manuel to Terrafirma

San Miguel guard Terrence Romeo gets traded to Terrafirma in a two-for-two deal ahead of the PBA Commissioner's Cup.
San Miguel guard Terrence Romeo gets traded to Terrafirma in a two-for-two deal ahead of the PBA Commissioner's Cup. Photograph courtesy of PBA
Published on

San Miguel Beer has shipped a pair of veterans including prized guard Terence Romeo to Terrafirma for Juami Tiongson and Andreas Cahilig in a trade ahead of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup opening this week.

The Beermen parted ways with Romeo and seasoned forward Vic Manuel to add the youthful duo to their lineup in a deal approved by the PBA on  Monday.

San Miguel gets a pair of energy guys while the Dyip, who had a disappointing campaign in the season-opening Governors’ Cup with only one win in 10 starts, injected players with championship experience to help them turn their fortunes around.

Terrafirma will open its Commissioner’s Cup journey against Converge on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena.

The reigning conference champions Beermen, on the other hand, begins its title defense against Phoenix on 3 December.

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph