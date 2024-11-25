SUBSCRIBE NOW
BDO Fiesta brings banking closer to Bacolod communities

BDO personnel gamely facilitate the registration process and address queries from clients on various BDO products and services during the BDO Fiesta held in SM City Bacolod.
BDO personnel gamely facilitate the registration process and address queries from clients on various BDO products and services during the BDO Fiesta held in SM City Bacolod. Photos courtesy of BDO
BDO Unibank recently brought its BDO Fiesta celebration to Bacolod City, following its success in the Ilocos region, as part of its initiative to connect with communities through festive activities and financial literacy programs.

The event highlighted Tara na sa BDO! Sa bangko, sigurado, showcasing the bank’s secure and customer-centric services, including extended banking hours and weekend operations in select branches. Negrenses enjoyed on-the-ground activities, exciting prizes, and a Thanksgiving concert on 16 November at the Bacolod SMX Convention Center.

"We want Bacolod and the communities in Negros Occidental to know that BDO is here, and that we are present and part of the community," the bank stated. "We want to celebrate with them right where they are."

BDO Fiesta reinforces the bank’s commitment to being more than a financial institution, emphasizing its role in fostering connections and supporting communities across the Philippines.

Celebrities like (from left) Lassy, Tart Carlos, Belle Mariano, Ruru Madrid, Donita Nose, and MC provide the laughs and entertainment to Negrenses who trooped to the Bacolod SMX Convention Center for the Thanksgiving concert as part of the culminating activity of the BDO Fiesta.
