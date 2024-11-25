Asticom presses AI-driven HR ops 

Globe-backed Asticom Technology Inc. is pushing for the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into human resources (HR) to revolutionize the employee experience while maintaining a people-centered approach.

Asticom president and CEO Mharicar Castillo-Reyes said on Monday that AI has transformative potential in empowering HR teams and enhancing the overall employee journey.

“Technology is not just a tool; it’s an enabler of a new employee experience that brings out the best in people and organizations,” Castillo-Reyes said.

Citing Ipsos Global Advisor 2024 survey, she said 73 percent of Filipinos fear losing their jobs to AI.

Mindset shift urged

Castillo-Reyes, however, encourages a shift in mindset, urging businesses and individuals to see AI as a partner in growth rather than a replacement for human capabilities.

“AI can free up HR teams from mundane tasks, allowing them to focus on more strategic initiatives that enhance employee growth and development,” Castillo-Reyes said.

“Integrating technology must be rooted in inclusivity and empathy, ensuring that AI genuinely supports the workforce and fosters continuous improvement and empowerment,” she added.

Asticom has already embraced AI-driven solutions across its HR services, including recruitment process outsourcing, employee services, learning platforms, and payroll management.

Castillo-Reyes pointed to the company’s NXT platform, an AI-powered tool designed to optimize talent acquisition strategies, as an example of how AI is enhancing HR operations.