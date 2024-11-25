ACEN future-proofs business, taps Gentrack

ACEN, the renewable energy arm of the Ayala Group, has signed a strategic partnership with Gentrack, a global provider of utility software solutions, to streamline and future-proof its business.

The solution, hosted on AWS Cloud, integrates Salesforce, the world’s leading CRM platform, into Gentrack’s composable utility solution.

It features pre-packaged, low-code/no-code technology, eliminating the need for extensive customization. The approach ensures flexibility and cost-efficiency for ACEN.

“We are excited to collaborate with Gentrack in this critical phase of our technological evolution,” said Tony Valdez, ACEN’s senior vice president and head of market transformation.

Long-term strategy in partnership

“This partnership aligns with our long-term strategy, providing the scalability, flexibility and reliability to stay ahead in the dynamic energy space.”

Meanwhile, Geoff Childs, general manager Asia, said: “ACEN is among the leaders in renewable energy in the Philippines, and we are proud to support them in their ambitious plans.

Our tech stack is engineered to meet the unique challenges of the utility industry and address the complexities of the modern energy market. We are confident it will provide ACEN with the tools to navigate the ecosystem.”

ACEN is committed to expanding its renewable energy portfolio across Asia Pacific with a target of 20 gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2030.