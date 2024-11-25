5K-10K PDLs released before Christmas

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. announced yesterday that between 5,000 and 10,000 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) are expected to be released before Christmas, following the finalization of the implementing rules and regulations for the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) applicable to those convicted of heinous crimes.

Between 22 October and 25 November, BuCor released 500 PDLs, including the 104 who were present at yesterday’s release event at the BuCor Administrative Building’s Social Hall within the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) compound in Muntinlupa City.

Catapang emphasized BuCor’s commitment to building a stronger partnership with the business sector to reintegrate former PDLs and provide them with jobs that would enable them to lead productive lives.

Catapang said that of the 500 released, 347 had served their maximum sentences, 110 were acquitted, 21 received probation, 20 were granted parole, one was allowed bail, and another was released through habeas corpus.

The released individuals came from various facilities: 39 from the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City, nine from CIW Mindanao, 53 from Davao Prison and Penal Farm, 41 from Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, 20 from Leyte Regional Prison, 135 from the maximum security camp of the NBP, 69 from the medium security camp of NBP, 20 from the minimum security camp of NBP, 14 from the Reception and Diagnostic Center of NBP, 44 from Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm, and 56 from San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm.

