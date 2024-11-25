5 to 10 K PDLs to be released before Christmas

Following the finalization of the implementing rules and regulations for the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) applicable to those convicted of heinous crimes, Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. on Sunday disclosed that 5,000 to 10,000 persons deprived of liberty are expected to be released before Christmas.

The announcement was made by Catapang during a concluding event for 500 individuals deprived of liberty yesterday at the Social Hall of the BuCor Administrative Building within the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) Compound in Muntinlupa City.

The BuCor has released a total of 500 persons deprived of liberty between 22 October and 25 November which includes the 104 who were present at Monday's concluding activity.

Catapang said among those released, 347 had served their maximum sentences, 110 were acquitted, 21 received probation, 20 were granted parole, 1 was allowed bail, and another individual was released through habeas corpus.

He further noted that, from the total releases, 39 came from the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City, 9 from CIW Mindanao, 53 from Davao Prison and Penal Farm, 41 from Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, 20 from Leyte Regional Prison, 135 from the Maximum Security Camp of New Bilibid Prison (NBP), 69 from the Medium Security Camp of NBP, 20 from the Minimum Security Camp of NBP, 14 from the Reception and Diagnostic Center of NBP, 44 from Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm, and 56 from San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm.

Catapang emphasized the bureau's intention to foster stronger partnerships with the business sector to empower former individuals deprived of liberty, thereby enabling them to lead productive lives and make positive contributions to their communities through job opportunities.

The responses have come from San Miguel Corporation, under the leadership of business executive Ramon S. Ang, as well as BF One Foods Inc., represented by its president, Antonio Sebastian Escalante, Catapang said.

He also highlighted the need for enhanced collaboration with various government agencies, including Local Government Units, particularly in areas where individuals deprived of liberty will be reintegrated; the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Department of Education (DEPED), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and other stakeholders from the private sector to support BuCor’s efforts in reforming and reintegrating individuals deprived of liberty.

Present at the concluding event were Presidential Adviser on Muslim Affairs, Almarin C. Tillah, Al Haj; Usec Sergio Calizo, Jr., Justice Undersecretary Deo Marco, and Assistant Secretary Francis John Tejano, Chairperson of the Board of Pardons and Parole (BPP); Bucor Deputy Director General Asec. Al Perreras, Bucor Deputy Director General for Operations, Asec. Gil Torralba; Atty. Rachel D. Rueio, Board Member of BPP; Atty. Reveling V. Ramos-Dacpano, Regional Public Attorney NCR, represented by Atty. Persia Rueda Acosta, Chief of the Public Attorney's Office; and Atty. Ronald Macorol, Public Attorney IV, OIC - Special and Appealed Cases Service.