12,000 entreps attend 15th PHILSME Business Expo at SMX Manila

The 15th Philippine SME Business Expo (PHILSME), held from November 22-23, 2024, at the SMX Convention Center Manila, showcased the potential of Filipino small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

With over 12,000 attendees, the event provided a platform for innovation, networking, and empowerment under the theme “Unlock Upliftment: Taking on Innovation, Coalition, and Excellent Client Relations for an Empowered Nation.”

Empowering Filipino entrepreneurs

The expo featured 180 business solutions from 120 exhibitors and sponsors, including prominent names like GCash for Business, QNE Software Philippines, and Odoo. Attendees benefited from insights shared by 30 distinguished speakers and panelists, such as Josiah Go on entrepreneurship strategies and RJ Ledesma on the entrepreneurial mindset. Panels also addressed topics like government services and SME-led digital transformation.

Highlights of PHILSME 2024

Re:Brand Initiative : In partnership with Design For Tomorrow, one MSME was awarded a luxury branding service to elevate their business.

Networking Night : A dedicated gathering for PHILSME members, exhibitors, and sponsors.

Exclusive Perks: Cash prizes, mentorship programs, and sign-up discounts offered by participating brands.

PHILSME CEO and Managing Director Trixie Esguerra-Abrenilla emphasized the event’s broader goal of upliftment.

"While PHILSME primarily provides a platform for business solutions, we are going beyond that — we also care about one’s overall upliftment. We are also very grateful to have many repeat sponsors whose confidence, trust and commitment we value," she said.

She also announced future events, including the 16th PHILSME Business Expo in May 2025 and the 7th Entrepreneur and Franchise Expo in November 2025.

For inquiries, contact Sunshine Sy at sunshine@philsme.com or visit philsme.com.