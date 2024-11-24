Youth’s energy makes difference for VM Cabral

Taytay, Rizal Vice Mayor Sophia "Pia" Cabral wanted to become a doctor, but God has other plans for her — and that's to serve other people through public service.

She now feels that her calling and the desire to help people have converged.

Cabral, in an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE's digital show Straight Talk over the weekend, said that she never thought about ending up in public service despite being the chairperson of the Sangguniang Kabataan at 15 and a councilor at 18.

"I started in 2010 as SK (Sangguniang Kabataan) chairman in our barangay," the 29-year-old vice mayor recalled.

"My priority or goal is to become a doctor, not to go into politics full-time," she added.

Cabral took examinations from several universities for pre-med courses but her parents convinced her to enter the University of the Philippines (UP) after passing the College Admission Test but for a different course.

"My parents urged me to try UP since I am an SK chairman which made me eligible to become a scholar in a public or state university," Cabral said.

"The family subjected it to a vote and UP was the pick of the majority but I was then intent on pursuing a medical degree, so I cried. What will I do at UP studying another course?" she added.

Cabral said she took up an associate degree program at the University of the Philippines Open University and later she took up public administration.

"I prayed that if public service is my destiny and I would not be a doctor, I would still be able to help people with their health needs through endorsement, which I am now providing through medical assistance programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development or the Department of Health," she said.

Passion, fulfillment

"So, there is a sense of fulfillment. So, I'm very passionate about what I am doing now," the talented politician added.

Cabral said she enjoys serving other people, particularly her fellow Taytayeños.

She said that pandering to her sense of empathy gives her satisfaction as a Vice Mayor.

"Sometimes there is a lot of stress in my work but the relief that comes after, seeing tears of joy from people who received assistance encourages me to go on," she said.

Cabral said that sometimes she is mistaken for being snobbish because of her natural attribute of having a thick eyebrow.

“Sometimes there are certain angles when people look at me and think that I’m actually glaring at them. Thus, I always look in the mirror to give my best impression to other people. There should always be a smile that other people can see,” Cabral mused.

During her first term as municipal councilor, Cabral said that she amended the ordinances on scholarship.

"We included financial assistance not only for bright students but also the needy. We wanted to help those who depend on the government for education. What happens when they fail to meet academic requirements, should they be forced to discontinue their education?" she asked.

She said that the ordinance on free education now states that once students are accepted as scholars, the local government must support them until they graduate.

She also shared that Taytay now has a sports complex built on 13 hectares lot that was once a dump site.

"Before the end of my term as a councilor, it was very timely that I was able to talk to President Duterte and then I asked for government’s help for Taytay to have a sports facility within 13 hectares of a former dump site," she said.

Sports complex on a dump site

"I came up with a resolution to convert the vacant lot to a sports complex. And then I eventually told Senator Bong Go and I even went to Davao City to hand over the proposal. I told myself then that it was a long shot, and many had ridiculed the proposal of a sports complex inside a dump site. Many have said that it will not happen," she added.

She said a lot of work then followed. It was a huge site development.

"The place needed to be rebuilt and chemicals will have to be applied to remove the foul smell."

She said the first phase of the sports was completed, with a track and field oval.

"We are opening the Palarong Panlalawigan. Before, we have to go to the nearby Marikina Sports Complex for our activities," she said.

The sports complex was funded by the national government during the Duterte administration, Cabral said.

"It's a project from the national government that was directly allotted to Taytay. No funds were shelled out from the local government. So, it's a blessing po for us," she said.

"Next project hopefully would be a coliseum so that indoor sports like basketball and volleyball can be held there," the vice mayor added.

Cabral is proud to help Taytay maintain its distinction as the garment capital of the Philippines.

Cabral said that many investors, including Chinese, have been putting up textile warehouses and factories in the town.

"All textiles now come from Taytay. Before, it was in Manila where these are sourced. When businesses require ready-to-wear clothes (RTWs), textiles and garments, they all go to Taytay," she said.

Cabral added that the town's tiangge business boomed before the pandemic and provided jobs for local residents.

"Well, before the pandemic the garments industry was booming. But we have this challenge every Christmas season when illegal vendors and used clothing converge in Taytay. So, those are our competitions," she said.

"It's not allowed, but it depends on the local chief executive on the implementation as those people are hard to control," the vice mayor added.

Cabral said that the municipal council has passed resolutions or ordinances to prevent this and to help the local textile industry.

Cabral also shared that there were clamors for her to run for a higher position in the 2025 local and national elections, instead, she just focused on her job as a vice mayor.

Cabral said that traffic and flooding are two big problems that badly affect the local economy but help is on the way as the youthful energy of the official is boundless.