Young innovators shine at VEX Robotics competition in Quezon City

The 2024 Philippine VEX Robotics Competition, a key event in educational innovation, began on 21 November 2024, at SEAMEO INNOTECH’s Pearl Hall in Quezon City. Organized by SEAMEO INNOTECH in collaboration with Hytec Power Incorporated, VEX Robotics, HPI Cybertech Institute, and the Department of Education, the competition gathered young talents from across the Philippines to demonstrate creativity and problem-solving in robotics.

This marks SEAMEO INNOTECH’s debut as host of the contest. Twenty-one elementary and junior high school teams competed on the first day, tackling timed challenges that tested programming, design, and problem-solving skills. The event aimed to highlight the transformative role of STEM education in preparing students for the future.

SEAMEO INNOTECH Centre Director Dr. Leonor Magtolis-Briones, in her closing remarks, encouraged students to continue exploring technology and innovation.

"This event is a big step toward helping young minds — like yours — explore, create, and lead the way in tech and innovation. And trust me, this is just the beginning. We can’t wait to see more robots, more cool ideas, and more of you in the future," she said.