Who gains?

The heightened political feud is clearly instigated, benefiting mainly those with an agenda to create a scenario where the democratic system has failed. Several members of the House, who are also doubling as part of the Quadcomm inquisition court and the panel investigating the alleged misuse of Vice President Sara Duterte’s confidential funds, have a hidden agenda that aligns with their ultimate scheme of fostering a radical transition in society.

The left-wing Makabayan bloc also has an ax to grind against the Dutertes after the communist movement weakened to the point of no return, heading toward extinction.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines said it may end the armed insurgency by next year when it neutralizes rebels in the remaining four areas in the country where they operate.

The Duterte administration had wanted the Makabayan bloc removed from the House of Representatives to disable its machinery, which uses the democratic system to strengthen the armed struggle. It was the Duterte administration that initiated the localized approach to negotiating for the surrender of radicals, which led to the biggest gains for the anti-insurgency effort in terms of insurgents’ return to normal life.

With a weakened New People’s Army (NPA), the destabilizers were left with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), relying mostly on its legal fronts, including the Makabayan bloc.

The leftists’ issue with the Davao political family is that the highly popular administration of President Rodrigo Duterte not only resulted in the neutralization of their armed wing but also actively sought the disqualification of left-wing partylist groups.

The effort gained traction as Duterte stated that the Makabayan bloc only strengthens the communist rebels who seek to destabilize the government.

However, the Makabayan used its influence in the House to block Duterte’s efforts. On several occasions, the former administration presented proof that partylists Bayan Muna, Kabataan, Anakpawis, ACT Teachers and Gabriela Women’s Party were active in the underground revolutionary movement.

Evidence provided by the previous administration, including testimonies from former CPP-NPA rebels and high-ranking cadres, pointed to the involvement of the Makabayan bloc in the disappearances of students and indigenous people, for instance. Young Filipinos and members of tribal communities are misled into bearing arms against the government.

Despite the Makabayan bloc’s denial, the previous administration sought action from the Commission on Elections to remove the left-wing groups from the partylist system.

The Anti-Terrorism Council has designated the CPP, NPA and National Democratic Front — which the Makabayan bloc is affiliated with — as terrorist groups. The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the Philippines have also listed the CPP-NPA as a terrorist organization.

The former president initiated efforts to integrate members of the communist movement into the government by allotting seats in the Cabinet for them, but the gesture was exploited to strengthen the NPA.

Thus, what is perplexing is that members of the bloc are now running the show in Congress, particularly in the inquiries of the Quadcomm and the House panels investigating the intelligence funds of the Vice President as members of the ruling majority.

Those communing with left-wingers should be forewarned about their ability to deceive and use political conflicts to consolidate forces, particularly now that their armed wing is headed for total defeat.