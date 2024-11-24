What happened to Neri?

Talent manager and entertainment vlogger Ogie Diaz wants to know if there's truth to a report that reached him recently which said that Neri Naig-Miranda, wife of Parokya ni Edgar front liner Chito Miranda, was arrested Saturday, 23 November, in Pasay.



In his newest vlog, Diaz said: "May nagpasa lang ng impormasyon na ito sa amin na last November 23 ay inaresto ng Pasay City Police sa kasong paglabag sa section 28 of the RA 8799 o ang tinatawag na the securities and regulations code ng Securities and Exchange Commission ang aktres at tinaguriang wais na misis na si Neri Naig Miranda."



Diaz was utterly surprised when Miranda was labelled "top most wanted person."



"Di pa malinaw kung anong eksakto ang dahilan at kung sino ang mga nagrereklamo. Kung totoo man ito ay mas magandang mapakinggan din ang panig ni Neri. Sana ay mapakinggan natin ang bersyon ni Neri at ng mga nagreklamo sa kanya," Diaz stressed.