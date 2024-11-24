Villar boycott up over unpaid Las Piñas taxes

A group of concerned residents from Las Piñas has called for a nationwide boycott of the Villar Group companies, citing their alleged failure to pay millions of pesos in taxes to the city government over the past 15 years.

Lawyer Zardi Abellera and Barangay Elias Eldana chairman Macmac Santos spearheaded the initiative, organizing the group under the hashtags #boycottvista and #junkvillarfamilyin2025.

They claimed the campaign has garnered support across Las Piñas, with residents from all 20 barangays joining the call.

Abellera also urged voters to reject Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar-Genuino, who is running for a Senate seat in the 2025 elections, as well as her mother, Senator Cynthia Villar, who is seeking reelection to represent the city’s lone district.

Both women, Abellera argued, have championed “self-serving” legislation, including the controversial Rice Tariffication Law, which he averred has primarily benefited the Villar family’s interests.

“We are calling for consumers to boycott Villar’s retail investments, including AllDay Supermarkets, AllDay Convenience Store, Bake My Day and Coffee Project, until they pay the corresponding taxes and penalties amounting to more than P70 million as of today,” Abellera said.

Critics of the Villar Group also contend that its retail outlets are overpriced. “Compared to other malls, Villar’s commodities and merchandise are expensive and overpriced,” Abellera added.

The Villar Group, which is led by billionaire businessman Manny Villar, has extensive holdings in various sectors, including property development, retail, and even death care. Its portfolio includes Vistamalls, a chain of shopping malls, and Golden Bria Holdings, a company focused on property and funeral services.

Diverse basket

AllValue Holdings Inc., the Villar Group’s retail arm, oversees a wide range of businesses such as AllHome, AllDay Supermarket, AllDay Convenience Store, Coffee Project, AllSports, AllToys, AllBank, Bake My Day, Find Finds, Kinder City and Wake Up Café, among others.

In recent years, both AllDay and AllHome were listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, further expanding the reach of the Villar family’s business empire.

Local government officials have expressed dismay over the Villar Group’s outstanding tax liabilities.

Las Piñas Councilor Mark Anthony Santos previously stated that if the Villar family “intentionally” evaded tax payments, “they have no moral authority to lead our city. What we need is honesty, integrity and respect for the people.”

Abellera, a former legal department chief for the city, added that the Villar Group’s tax obligations accumulated both before and after the Covid-19 pandemic. “Manny Villar should set an example and serve as a role model for the city’s taxpayers and entrepreneurs by paying his taxes promptly and regularly,” Abellera said.

As of November 2023, the Villar Group had reportedly settled P151 million in real property taxes (RPT) on various assets in the city, but it still owes over P70 million, according to Abellera.

The tax liabilities cover properties such as Brittany Corp., Villar Sipag Center, Villar Sipag at Tiyaga Foundation, Mella Hotel, three Evia buildings and Portofino Commercial.

The Las Piñas City Assessor’s Office has identified 18 additional Villar properties with unpaid taxes in 2023, contributing to a larger list of around 300 companies that owe the city money.

Santos, the barangay chairman, voiced his concerns, saying, “We are calling for a boycott of Villar’s retail investments, not only in Las Piñas but across the entire country.”

The DAILY TRIBUNE reached out to the Villar Group for comment, but no response had been received by press time.